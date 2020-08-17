Freightliner driver killed in rollover outside Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A truck driver was killed on I-25 Sunday evening after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash.

State Patrol says the driver of a Freightliner semi was headed northbound when he missed a curve in the roadway and drove across both lanes of traffic. While trying to right the truck he overcorrected, causing the semi to flip onto its side while still traveling across the road. The truck hit a guardrail and continued to roll before finally coming to a stop on its wheels. The driver was thrown from the semi during the rollover. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cargo compartment split apart while the truck was flipping over, and the load was spilled all over northbound I-25 and down a nearby embankment.

The driver has not been identified but was reportedly from El Paso, Texas.

The crash was reported just south of Colorado City and is the third deadly crash on the interstate in southern Colorado over the weekend. It remains under investigation. Speed and alcohol are not suspected factors.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.