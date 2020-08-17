Advertisement

Freightliner driver killed in rollover outside Colorado City

(MGN Online)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:41 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A truck driver was killed on I-25 Sunday evening after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash.

State Patrol says the driver of a Freightliner semi was headed northbound when he missed a curve in the roadway and drove across both lanes of traffic. While trying to right the truck he overcorrected, causing the semi to flip onto its side while still traveling across the road. The truck hit a guardrail and continued to roll before finally coming to a stop on its wheels. The driver was thrown from the semi during the rollover. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cargo compartment split apart while the truck was flipping over, and the load was spilled all over northbound I-25 and down a nearby embankment.

The driver has not been identified but was reportedly from El Paso, Texas.

The crash was reported just south of Colorado City and is the third deadly crash on the interstate in southern Colorado over the weekend. It remains under investigation. Speed and alcohol are not suspected factors.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot trend ahead

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.16.20

Forecast

Monday forecast

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Warm start to the week

Local

Voice of the consumer: Cooperate with contact tracers, but don’t let guard down

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
According to the Federal Trade Commission, some scammers are pretending to be contact tracers to try to steal your personal information.

Crime

1 shot outside apartment complex south of downtown Springs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police received several calls around 5:30 a.m. reporting gunshots heard on Crestone Lane and then a person seen on the ground.

Latest News

Local

Williams Fork Fire grows to 6,000 acres

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha and Lindsey Grewe
This wildfire was first reported Friday afternoon.

Forecast

Hot trend ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.16.20

Local

Colorado State Patrol investigating serious crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a serious crash that happened Sunday on forest road 503 near Creede.

Local

Motorcycle crash kills 2 on Highway 24

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco and Olivia DaRocha
State Patrol investigating a serious crash on Highway 24.

Local

Lewis-Palmer Middle School principal tests negative for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Lewis Palmer Middle School's principle tests negative for COVID-19

Crime

Investigation underway after body found by Pikes Peak Greenway

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe and Olivia DaRocha
Major Crime detectives are investigating a body found near the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail Sunday morning.