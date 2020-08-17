Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol investigating serious crash

By KKTV
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a rollover crash on Forest Service Road 503, a few miles North of Creede.

CSP says a Toyota 4-Runner was driving on the road when the driver did not make a turn, fishtailed sliding off the road into an embankment and then hit a boulder. The car then rolled into a creek bottom.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was flown to Mercy Hospital for serious injuries. Both passengers involved in the crash were uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation at this time. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

