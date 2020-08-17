A first look at the Manitou Springs Incline with COVID-19 precautions in place

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In its first full week since the Manitou Springs Incline reopened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some members of the KKTV news and sports team used their weekend to get a first look at the changes on the mountainside.

The Incline reopened Aug. 6. The Incline is now reservation-based, limiting the number of hikers on the trail to 35 people allowed to start their hike every half hour. After two weeks, 45 people will be allowed every half-hour.

New policies include:

Hikers who drive and park must provide proof a reservation was made online

Can reserve up to 1 week in advance

Parking will be in Hiawatha Gardens and Iron Springs Chateau lots

Incline will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hikers will be given wristbands they must wear

Attendants will be out for enforcement

Reservations for more than four people must be made through the Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department

Violators could face a $45 trespassing ticket if caught.

“It is really important,” said Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Karen Palus of complying with the rules. “We want to make sure that Manitou is comfortable with the amount of folks that are coming into the community. COVID has been a very big concern for them.”

For most Incline enthusiasts, they’re just glad to get back on their favorite trail.

“I really miss just looking at the really pretty view that is up there,” said Colorado Springs resident Alex Hill.

Masks will not be required on the Incline unless hikers find themselves unable to be 6 feet apart.

“We don’t want any additional search and rescues because folks get overheated with those masks on,” Palus said.

Click here to begin the reservation process.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.