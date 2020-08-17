1 shot outside apartment complex south of downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting outside an apartment complex near downtown Colorado Springs.

Police received several calls around 5:30 a.m. reporting gunshots heard on Crestone Lane and then a person seen on the ground. Responding officers found a shooting victim in a parking lot and transported them to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The apartment complex is located behind Motor City.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

