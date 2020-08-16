Advertisement

Serious motorcycle crash kills 2 on Highway 24

CSP says the road is still shutdown
(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Ashley Franco and Olivia DaRocha
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a serious crash on Highway 24 that killed two people on a motorcycle. CSP says at least five vehicles were involved.

This happened between Robinhood Dr and MM 278, near Divide. State Patrol says a call came in just after 2 p.m.

Highway 24 is still shut down in both directions as of 4:00 p.m. Detours are in place and the highway will be shut down until the investigation is over.

This is a developing story, this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

