Advertisement

Lightning sparks new wildfires across California

Lightning forks over the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as a storm passes over Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Numerous lightning strikes early Sunday sparked brush fires throughout the region.
Lightning forks over the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as a storm passes over Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Numerous lightning strikes early Sunday sparked brush fires throughout the region.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked several small blazes in Northern California on Sunday and stoked a huge forest fire that has forced hundreds of people from their homes north of Los Angeles.

More than 4,500 buildings remained threatened by the wildfire, which was burning toward thick, dry brush in the Angeles National Forest. Firefighters already battling the blaze in steep, rugged terrain in scorching heat faced more hurdles Saturday when hundreds of lightning strikes and winds up to 15 mph (24 kph) pushed the flames uphill.

“We set up a containment line at the top of the hills so the fire doesn’t spill over to the other side and cause it to spread, but it was obviously difficult given the erratic wind and some other conditions,” said fire spokesman Jake Miller.

The Lake Fire was just 12% contained as of Sunday morning and has burned nearly 28 square miles (72 square kilometers) of brush and trees. Fire officials said 33 buildings had been destroyed, including at least a dozen homes.

Temperatures were expected to hit the mid 90s to 100s, Miller said, a slight drop from Saturday when the mercury hit 111 degrees (44 Celsius) on Saturday at the firefighters' base camp. Thunderstorm and gusty wind could return in the late afternoon.

Thunderstorm and excessive heat were also a concern for firefighters battling a blaze that blackened almost 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) in the foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. The fire, believed to be started Thursday by a homeless man, is only 3% contained.

Many areas of the state saw triple-digit temperatures through the weekend and the combination of prolonged heat and smoke from wildfires sent ozone pollution to levels not seen in a decade in some areas. Air quality may reach unhealthy to very unhealthy levels in several regions of Southern California on Sunday and Monday afternoons, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said.

In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, a firefighter works against the Lake Hughes Fire in Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita, Calif. Firefighters are struggling to contain three wildfires near Los Angeles as forecasters warn that the risk of new fires was high with temperatures expected to spike and humidity levels to drop across California.
In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, a firefighter works against the Lake Hughes Fire in Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita, Calif. Firefighters are struggling to contain three wildfires near Los Angeles as forecasters warn that the risk of new fires was high with temperatures expected to spike and humidity levels to drop across California.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

In Northern California, a thunderstorm moving rapidly from the Pacific Ocean onshore brought thunder and more than 4,000 lightning strikes, some of which ignited small fires and knocked out power across the San Francisco Bay Area.

Wind gusts reached 75 mph (121 kph), according to the National Weather Service.

“This is probably the most widespread and violent summer thunderstorm event in memory for Bay Area, & it’s also one of the hottest nights in years,” tweeted Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Unsettling weather triggered an unusual warning by the weather service of a fire-induced tornado at an out-of-control forest fire that broke out north of Lake Tahoe on Saturday afternoon.

A massive fire cloud known as a pyrocumulonimbus formed over the fire, which started east of the town of Loyalton. When high winds came into contact with the fire and whipped it into the air, a spectacular tornado-shaped spiral of flames was formed.

The fire has burned at least 31 square miles (80 square kilometers) and triggered evacuation orders for sparsely populated portions of Plumas, Lassen and Sierra County, said Tahoe National Forest spokesman Joe Flannery.

Firefighters aided by water-dropping helicopters and air tankers faced “extreme fire behavior,” he said, and worked through the night to extinguish spot fires and protect threatened structures.

At one point, the fast-moving fire jumped a highway and came dangerously close to a fire truck. A fire crew from Truckee tweeted a video of firefighters dragging hoses as they ran alongside a moving truck that was dodging the flames.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Lewis Palmer Middle School principal tests negative for COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Lewis Palmer Middle School's principle tests negative for COVID-19

National Politics

House Democrats summon postal leaders to hearing on mail delays

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

National

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel amid deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.

National

Chief: Protesters vandalize Minneapolis police precinct

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief of Minneapolis says protesters have vandalized a precinct office and targeted officers with fireworks.

Latest News

Crime

Investigation underway after body found by Pikes Peak Greenway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Major Crime detectives are investigating a body found near the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail Sunday morning.

National Politics

White House’s Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president.

National

Texas National Guard soldier dies in training at Fort Hood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Texas Military Department says a Texas Army National Guard soldier has died during a training exercise at Fort Hood.

National

‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: Mother shares heartbreak after 5-year-old fatally shot in North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say a neighbor walked up to the child while he was playing outside with his siblings and shot him in the head.

National

Police: Multiple people shot, some fatally, in separate Cincinnati shootings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Cincinnati said multiple people were shot at separate locations.

Crime

2 shot outside Pueblo Arby’s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The shooting was reported at Northern and Vinewood around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.