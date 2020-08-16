Lewis Palmer Middle School principal tests negative for COVID-19

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Lewis Palmer D-38 posted on their Facebook page this morning informing LPMS families Mr. O’Connor is staying home because of symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The school did say that his test came back negative but are practicing health and safety protocols.

The district said in a press release they said “in consultation with El Paso County Public Health officials, several other LPMS staff members have been identified as a close contact of Mr. O’Connor and are therefore also quarantined at this time. Staff members who are identified as close contacts have been contacted personally by a D-38 staff member.”

Out of an abundance of caution D-38 has determined that LPMS will not start school until August 24. During the week of the 24-28 the middle school will operate on a distance learning schedule. They say a decision about an in-person/hybrid return to LPMS will be made when it is deemed safe enough to accommodate our plans for a hybrid schedule. The earliest that an in-person/ hybrid learning schedule for the middle school would be August 31.

