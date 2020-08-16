Investigation underway after body found by Pikes Peak Greenway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating a body found near the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail Sunday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to the trail just before 6:15 a.m. after receiving a call about a person seeing lying on the ground close to the trail. The area is about a quarter-mile south of Polk Street. Firefighters confirmed the person was dead.

The death is considered suspicious. CSPD’s Violent Crimes unit is investigating. A portion of the trail is closed near the scene.

#HAPPENINGNOW CSPD is investigating a suspicious death on Polk and Steel. This morning, a person was found dead on the ground off Pikes Peak Greenway Trail.



Active scene out here. Working to learn more @KKTV11News KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/g9gJgnIhd1 — Olivia DaRocha (@oliviadarocha) August 16, 2020

The area is southeast of Fillmore and I-25.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.