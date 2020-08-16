Advertisement

Investigation underway after body found by Pikes Peak Greenway

Detectives are investigating after a body was found along a popular Colorado Springs trail.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating a body found near the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail Sunday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to the trail just before 6:15 a.m. after receiving a call about a person seeing lying on the ground close to the trail. The area is about a quarter-mile south of Polk Street. Firefighters confirmed the person was dead.

The death is considered suspicious. CSPD’s Violent Crimes unit is investigating. A portion of the trail is closed near the scene.

The area is southeast of Fillmore and I-25.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

