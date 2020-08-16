Chaffee County crash causes backups on HWY 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that closed down Highway 24 for three hours Saturday afternoon.

Officials say a 2017 Jaguar driven by 58-year-old David Farlin of Las Vegas, was headed westbound when it collided head-on with a GMC Sierra. The GMC driver, 39-year-old John Freer of Aurora, was pulling a 5th-wheel camper and headed eastbound at the time of the crash.

Investigators say the Jaguar drifted into the eastbound lane before the vehicles collided.

Four people in the GMC and the sole occupant of the Jaguar were transported to local hospitals by either ambulance or helicopter. David Farlin was reported to have sustained serious injuries, as well as an 8-year-old passenger in the GMC.

The crash was reported at 1:50 p.m. and the highway was reopened shortly before 5 p.m. Officials say the closure was longer because first-responders had to extract people from vehicles.

The cause of accident is under investigation.

