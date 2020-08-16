2 shot outside Pueblo Arby’s

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot in a fast-food parking lot in Pueblo overnight.

Two officers were responding to an unrelated call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots at Northern and Vinewood. Two victims were found outside the Arby’s.

Just before 1:30, Officers Joe Cardona & Cody Metcalfe were on their way to a call when they heard gunshots at Northern & Vinewood. They saw cars fleeing a nearby parking lot & pulled in there to find 2 males down with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the... — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) August 16, 2020

Both men were last reported to be in critical condition.

There is currently no suspect information available. We will update this article if new information is released,

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.