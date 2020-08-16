Advertisement

2 shot outside Pueblo Arby’s

Police respond to a shooting outside an Arby's in Pueblo on Aug. 16, 2020.
Police respond to a shooting outside an Arby's in Pueblo on Aug. 16, 2020.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot in a fast-food parking lot in Pueblo overnight.

Two officers were responding to an unrelated call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots at Northern and Vinewood. Two victims were found outside the Arby’s.

Both men were last reported to be in critical condition.

There is currently no suspect information available. We will update this article if new information is released,

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: Mother shares heartbreak after 5-year-old fatally shot in North Carolina

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Police say a neighbor walked up to the child while he was playing outside with his siblings and shot him in the head.

Crime

2 explosions near Chapel Hills Mall confirmed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police say they got several calls just before 10 Saturday night from people reporting hearing multiple blasts close to the north Springs mall.

National

FDA authorizes quick, inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 test

Updated: 5 hours ago
If getting a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 makes you cringe, here’s some good news: a quick, inexpensive test could use your saliva instead.

Local

2 motorcycle riders killed in head-on collision with Hummer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A motorcycle traveling on the wrong side of the interstate fatally collided with a Hummer on the far south end of the Springs.

Latest News

Forecast

More storms Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.14.20

Local

Chaffee County crash causes backups on HWY 24

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that closed down Highway 24 for three hours Saturday afternoon.

Local

House fire burning in Stratmoor Hills

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KKTV
House fire burning in Stratmoor Hills

Local

How the wildfires burning in Colorado affect our area

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
There are now at least five wildfires burning in Colorado, with the Pine Gulch Fire now the fourth largest in state history.

Local

Severe weather shuts down Citadel Mall COVID testing site early

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:59 AM MDT
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Prior to the closure, the El Paso County Public Health Department warned those going to the site to keep an eye on the weather and to expect the possibility of an early closure.

Local

1,300 acre wildfire reported in Arapaho National Forest

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:18 AM MDT
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This wildfire was first reported Friday afternoon.