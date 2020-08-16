2 shot outside Pueblo Arby’s
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot in a fast-food parking lot in Pueblo overnight.
Two officers were responding to an unrelated call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots at Northern and Vinewood. Two victims were found outside the Arby’s.
Both men were last reported to be in critical condition.
There is currently no suspect information available. We will update this article if new information is released,
