2 motorcycle riders killed in head-on collision with Hummer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle traveling on the wrong side of the interstate fatally collided with a Hummer on the far south end of the Springs.

State Patrol tells 11 News the motorcycle was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when it hit the oncoming Hummer H2. Both riders were killed. They have only been identified as a 42-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, and a 39-year-old woman. The driver of the Hummer, a 69-year-old man, was uninjured; a 56-year-old passenger was seriously hurt but not in critical condition, according to State Patrol.

Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

The head-on collision was reported at the South Academy exit (135) just before 12:30 Sunday morning. Lanes including the exit ramp were closed for four houtrs.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.