Advertisement

2 motorcycle riders killed in head-on collision with Hummer

A state trooper processes the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash on I-25 at the South Academy exit on Aug. 16, 2020. A motorcycle traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate hit a Hummer H2 head-on.
A state trooper processes the scene of a deadly wrong-way crash on I-25 at the South Academy exit on Aug. 16, 2020. A motorcycle traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate hit a Hummer H2 head-on.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle traveling on the wrong side of the interstate fatally collided with a Hummer on the far south end of the Springs.

State Patrol tells 11 News the motorcycle was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when it hit the oncoming Hummer H2. Both riders were killed. They have only been identified as a 42-year-old man, who was driving the motorcycle, and a 39-year-old woman. The driver of the Hummer, a 69-year-old man, was uninjured; a 56-year-old passenger was seriously hurt but not in critical condition, according to State Patrol.

Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

The head-on collision was reported at the South Academy exit (135) just before 12:30 Sunday morning. Lanes including the exit ramp were closed for four houtrs.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More Storms Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.14.20

Local

Chaffee County crash causes backups on HWY 24

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that closed down Highway 24 for three hours Saturday afternoon.

Local

House fire burning in Stratmoor Hills

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KKTV
House fire burning in Stratmoor Hills

Local

How the wildfires burning in Colorado affect our area

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
There are now at least five wildfires burning in Colorado, with the Pine Gulch Fire now the fourth largest in state history.

Latest News

Local

Severe weather shuts down Citadel Mall COVID testing site early

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Prior to the closure, the El Paso County Public Health Department warned those going to the site to keep an eye on the weather and to expect the possibility of an early closure.

Local

1,300 acre wildfire reported in Arapaho National Forest

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:18 AM MDT
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This wildfire was first reported Friday afternoon.

Local

Suspected DUI crash on NB I-25 Pueblo; 3 hospitalized

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:13 AM MDT
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Pueblo police were sent to I-25 between McCulley Avenue and Abriendo, where they found a black sedan had traveled southbound in the northbound lanes.

Local

WATCH AND LEARN: 11 News Weather Class videos are perfect for remote learning

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:52 PM MDT
|
By KKTV
11 News Weather Class videos.

Local

Judge: Colorado mom accused in QAnon kidnapping plot can stand trial

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:26 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
A judge says a Colorado woman accused of working with supporters of QAnon to have her son kidnapped from foster care can be put on trial.

Local

Matthews-Vu Medical Group partners with El Paso County Public Health to offer immunization services

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:36 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
While COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines around the world, El Paso County Public Health and Matthew-Vu Medical Group have created a special partnership to offer up immunization services with the back-to-school season upon us for other diseases.