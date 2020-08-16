2 explosions near Chapel Hills Mall confirmed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two explosions outside Chapel Hills Mall are under investigation.

Police say they got several calls just before 10 Saturday night from people reporting hearing multiple blasts close to the north Springs mall. Mall security guards confirmed seeing one explosion, then hearing another.

Security later found a device that had exploded, and responding officers located the scene of the second explosion. At the time of this writing, 11 News has placed calls to police to find out what the devices were and whether the explosions were intentional. We will update this article when we get that information.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but that there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

