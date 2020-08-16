Advertisement

2 explosions near Chapel Hills Mall confirmed

(AP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two explosions outside Chapel Hills Mall are under investigation.

Police say they got several calls just before 10 Saturday night from people reporting hearing multiple blasts close to the north Springs mall. Mall security guards confirmed seeing one explosion, then hearing another.

Security later found a device that had exploded, and responding officers located the scene of the second explosion. At the time of this writing, 11 News has placed calls to police to find out what the devices were and whether the explosions were intentional. We will update this article when we get that information.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but that there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Investigation underway after body is found in Colorado Springs

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Major Crime detectives are investigating a body found near the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail Sunday morning.

National

‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: Mother shares heartbreak after 5-year-old fatally shot in North Carolina

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Police say a neighbor walked up to the child while he was playing outside with his siblings and shot him in the head.

Crime

2 shot outside Pueblo Arby’s

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The shooting was reported at Northern and Vinewood around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

National

FDA authorizes quick, inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 test

Updated: 5 hours ago
If getting a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 makes you cringe, here’s some good news: a quick, inexpensive test could use your saliva instead.

Latest News

Forecast

More storms Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.14.20

Local

Chaffee County crash causes backups on HWY 24

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that closed down Highway 24 for three hours Saturday afternoon.

Local

House fire burning in Stratmoor Hills

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KKTV
House fire burning in Stratmoor Hills

Local

How the wildfires burning in Colorado affect our area

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
There are now at least five wildfires burning in Colorado, with the Pine Gulch Fire now the fourth largest in state history.

Local

Severe weather shuts down Citadel Mall COVID testing site early

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:59 AM MDT
|
By Olivia DaRocha
Prior to the closure, the El Paso County Public Health Department warned those going to the site to keep an eye on the weather and to expect the possibility of an early closure.

Local

1,300 acre wildfire reported in Arapaho National Forest

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:18 AM MDT
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This wildfire was first reported Friday afternoon.