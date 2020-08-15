Weather watch: possible early closure of COVID-19 site at Citadel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Public Health Department says those planning to go to the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall on Saturday should keep an eye on the weather.

With the forecast showing heavy thunderstorms the site will close early if needed. Regular hours of operation are Monday- Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To keep an eye out on the status of the site- click here for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.