Advertisement

Weather watch: possible early closure of COVID-19 site at Citadel

This is for Saturday- due to possibility of heavy thunderstorms.
(KY3)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Public Health Department says those planning to go to the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall on Saturday should keep an eye on the weather.

With the forecast showing heavy thunderstorms the site will close early if needed. Regular hours of operation are Monday- Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To keep an eye out on the status of the site- click here for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

1,300 acre wildfire reported in Arapaho National Forest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This wildfire was first reported Friday afternoon.

Local

Suspected DUI crash on NB I-25 Pueblo; closes roads, hospitalizes 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This happened late Saturday night.

Local

WATCH AND LEARN: 11 News Weather Class videos are perfect for remote learning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KKTV
11 News Weather Class videos.

Local

Judge: Colorado mom accused in QAnon kidnapping plot can stand trial

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge says a Colorado woman accused of working with supporters of QAnon to have her son kidnapped from foster care can be put on trial.

Latest News

Local

Matthews-Vu Medical Group partners with El Paso County Public Health to offer immunization services

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
While COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines around the world, El Paso County Public Health and Matthew-Vu Medical Group have created a special partnership to offer up immunization services with the back-to-school season upon us for other diseases.

Local

Loved ones gather for memorial service to honor Gannon Stauch

Updated: 18 hours ago
Loved ones gathered on Friday to honor and remember the life of Gannon Stauch in a memorial service streamed online.

Local

‘Immediate’ area near Hanging Lake not impacted by wildfire

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An iconic Colorado lake was in the path of a major wildfire burning in the Glenwood Canyon area.

News

WATCH: Tornado touches down in Colorado on Aug. 14

Updated: 20 hours ago
Video and photo courtesy Renee Wilson from Aug. 14. Renee added she doesn't believe anyone was hurt. This was near Towner close to the Kansas border.

Forecast

Cooler This Weekend

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.14.20

News

WATCH: Memorial for fallen officers in Colorado Springs vandalized

Updated: 22 hours ago
Memorial for fallen officers in Colorado Springs vandalized, visit the FIND IT section of KKTV from 8/14-8/17 to find out how you can help.