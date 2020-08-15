Advertisement

WATCH AND LEARN: 11 News Weather Class videos are perfect for remote learning

11 News Weather Class
11 News Weather Class(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:52 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

11 Weather Class: MAKE A WIND VANE (5/20/2020)

Meteorologist Sydney Jackson talks about wind and shows an activity to make a wind vane!

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11 Weather Class: ICE EXPERIMENTS (5/19/2020)

Meteorologist Sydney Jackson shows experiments on ice formation and talks about the freezing process.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11 Weather Class: EXPERIMENT EARTHQUAKES (5/18/2020)

Meteorologist Sydney Jackson has an experiment on how you can recreate an earthquake at home.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, May 18, 2020
11 Weather Class: SPACE WEATHER (5/13/2020)

Meteorologist Lucy Bergemann covers: solar wind, solar flares, the auroras, meteor showers & astronauts.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11 Weather Class: THE SUN (5/12/2020)

Meteorologist Lucy Bergemann covers: what makes up the sun, facts about the sun, eclipses & how the sun impacts life on earth.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11 Weather Class: SATELLITES (5/11/2020)

Meteorologist Lucy Bergemann covers: natural satellites, man-made satellites, discoveries made by space satellites & how satellites help us to forecast weather on Earth.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, May 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Judge: Colorado mom accused in QAnon kidnapping plot can stand trial

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge says a Colorado woman accused of working with supporters of QAnon to have her son kidnapped from foster care can be put on trial.

Local

Matthews-Vu Medical Group partners with El Paso County Public Health to offer immunization services

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
While COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines around the world, El Paso County Public Health and Matthew-Vu Medical Group have created a special partnership to offer up immunization services with the back-to-school season upon us for other diseases.

Local

Loved ones gather for memorial service to honor Gannon Stauch

Updated: 2 hours ago
Loved ones gathered on Friday to honor and remember the life of Gannon Stauch in a memorial service streamed online.

Local

‘Immediate’ area near Hanging Lake not impacted by wildfire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An iconic Colorado lake was in the path of a major wildfire burning in the Glenwood Canyon area.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Tornado touches down in Colorado on Aug. 14

Updated: 4 hours ago
Video and photo courtesy Renee Wilson from Aug. 14. Renee added she doesn't believe anyone was hurt. This was near Towner close to the Kansas border.

Forecast

Cooler This Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.14.20

News

WATCH: Memorial for fallen officers in Colorado Springs vandalized

Updated: 6 hours ago
Memorial for fallen officers in Colorado Springs vandalized, visit the FIND IT section of KKTV from 8/14-8/17 to find out how you can help.

Local

First human case of West Nile virus reported in Colorado for 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) sent out a notice on Friday for the first reported human case of West Nile virus.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Local

D-70 in Pueblo County making dividers for classrooms

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
District 70 in Pueblo County is making dividers to put in between desks to slow spread of COVID-19 in the air.