WATCH AND LEARN: 11 News Weather Class videos are perfect for remote learning

11 Weather Class: MAKE A WIND VANE (5/20/2020)
Meteorologist Sydney Jackson talks about wind and shows an activity to make a wind vane!Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11 Weather Class: ICE EXPERIMENTS (5/19/2020)
Meteorologist Sydney Jackson shows experiments on ice formation and talks about the freezing process.Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11 Weather Class: EXPERIMENT EARTHQUAKES (5/18/2020)
Meteorologist Sydney Jackson has an experiment on how you can recreate an earthquake at home.Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, May 18, 2020
11 Weather Class: SPACE WEATHER (5/13/2020)
Meteorologist Lucy Bergemann covers: solar wind, solar flares, the auroras, meteor showers & astronauts.Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11 Weather Class: THE SUN (5/12/2020)
Meteorologist Lucy Bergemann covers: what makes up the sun, facts about the sun, eclipses & how the sun impacts life on earth.Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11 Weather Class: SATELLITES (5/11/2020)
Meteorologist Lucy Bergemann covers: natural satellites, man-made satellites, discoveries made by space satellites & how satellites help us to forecast weather on Earth.Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, May 11, 2020
