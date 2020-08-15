Suspected DUI crash on NB I-25 Pueblo; closes roads, hospitalizes 3

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a driver suspected of DUI was driving on the wrong side of the road on I-25 when they hit another car head on.

At 1:30 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to I-25 between McCulley Ave and Abriendo when they found a black sedan had traveled SB in the NB lanes. The sedan then hit a pickup head on.

Both male and female passengers in the truck were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the black sedan was extricated from the car and was transported to the hospital. Pueblo police say she is suspected of DUI.

