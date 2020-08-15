Matthews-Vu Medical Group partners with El Paso County Public Health to offer immunization services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines around the world, El Paso County Public Health and Matthew-Vu Medical Group have created a special partnership to offer up immunization services with the back-to-school season upon us for other diseases.

Many younger kids are expected to be back in a classroom setting in the coming weeks and a Colorado Springs pediatrician believes some parents were concerned with taking their kids to a doctor’s office during a pandemic.

“We do know that there are several families that have not returned back to their medical office to get their children caught up on vaccinations,” Pediatrician Dr. Sean Smith with Matthews Vu Medical Group explained.

The idea that doctor’s offices are high-risk areas for COVID-19 is a misconception according to Dr. Smith.

“Coming to a doctor’s office is probably the safest place you can go in this community,” Dr. Smith added. “Many of them [doctor’s offices], I can speak for ours, we have protocols in place to screen patients just before they even come into the building to move them back to their room without touching any surfaces. And then decontaminating that room after they leave.”

On top of some families pushing off doctor’s visits, El Paso County Public Health has had to reassign nurses normally assigned immunization efforts to assignments tied to the COVID-19 long term care facility strike team.

“Since March, we’ve had to enter into continuity of operations mode, with a large majority of our staff working in full-time COVID-19 response roles. To accommodate the response, some programs and services are suspended. Now, thanks to an innovative partnership with Matthews-Vu, we are able to bring immunization services back while continuing our intense focus on pandemic response and recovery efforts,” said El Paso County Public Health Director, Susan Wheelan.

On Friday, El Paso County Public Health announced a partnership with Matthews-Vu Medical Group to provide immunization services for children (by appointment only) at the Citizens Service Center.

“Matthews-Vu providers graciously offered to staff the Public Health Immunization Clinic, and work with Public Health to provide parents with a low- or no-cost option to protect their children from vaccine-preventable diseases and prepare them for the new school year,” Community Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Robin Adair wrote in a release.

DETAILS ON SETTING UP AN APPOINTMENT:

WHAT: Childhood immunization

WHEN: Appointments are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, second floor

HOW: To make an appointment, call (719) 578-3294.

For everyone’s safety, please:

-Make sure everyone in your party who is age 10 and above is wearing a mask.

-Maintain at least six feet of distance between your family and others.

-Limit the size of your group to children who are getting vaccines and the parent/guardian/caregiver.

-If you or anyone in your group is sick, please reschedule and stay home. To help protect the health and safety of our clients and staff, we cannot serve anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information, visit www.elpasocountyhealth.org/services/adult-child-immunizations

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.