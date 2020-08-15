Loved ones gather for memorial service to honor Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Loved ones gathered on Friday to honor and remember the life of Gannon Stauch in a memorial service streamed online.

Gannon was 11 at the time he was allegedly murdered by his stepmother, Letecia Stauch earlier this year.

His death not only sparked outrage, but also brought a community together.

Family members, church members, and even a teacher of Gannon spoke during the service. They shared memories, their sadness, their hope for justice in Gannon’s death.

“It’s nearly impossible to escape the sadness in our community going back to January,” Paul Aragon, lead pastor at Restoration Church said. “But at the same time, it’s been nearly impossible to escape the goodness in our community going back to the month of January.”

Songs, prayers, tears, and personal anecdotes from some of the people who knew Gannon the most.

“His love was visible, palpable, and dynamic. It touched the hearts of all who knew him,” Deborah Pearce, Gannon’s grandmother said.

“None of this takes away my true heart and I wish...I wish my little angel was not in heaven, but here with us on this earth,” Al Stauch, Gannon’s father said through tears.

Gannon went missing in January and after months of searching, his body was found in Florida.

His step-mother has been charged with his murder, all something that loved ones are still trying to grapple with.

“Like most of us, I can only imagine the pain, the anger, the suffering, that this family has been feeling,” Chris Landcaster a church member said. “No family should ever have to face something so difficult...it’s like a dream. Like it’s not real. I feel like are going to wake up and he’s still gonna be there.”

And he will be there, loved ones say, just in a different way.

“Gannon leaves a legacy of unity and unity and togetherness. Just look around and everyone in this room. Read the social media responses from around the country and observe how unified the community was and is when his name is mentioned,” Al Stuach said.

Letecia Stauch is due back in court on September 8th. That’s when we will likely hear the results of her mental evaluation.

