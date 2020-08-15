Advertisement

Judge: Colorado mom accused in QAnon kidnapping plot can stand trial

This undated booking photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, in Colorado, shows Cynthia Abcug. Abcug, accused of working with supporters of QAnon to have her son kidnapped from foster care, can be put on trial, a judge ruled Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
This undated booking photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, in Colorado, shows Cynthia Abcug. Abcug, accused of working with supporters of QAnon to have her son kidnapped from foster care, can be put on trial, a judge ruled Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:26 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - - A judge says a Colorado woman accused of working with supporters of QAnon to have her son kidnapped from foster care can be put on trial.

Judge Lawrence Bowling admitted his decision on Thursday was a “close call” because the prosecution did not definitively lay out Cynthia Abcug’s role in what authorities say was a scheme with supporters of QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory. However, the fact that she bought a gun as the authorities say the talks about the kidnapping raid were happening last year swayed him.

The vast majority of the evidence comes from information provided by her 15-year-old daughter last September to her therapist, a social worker and police.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

