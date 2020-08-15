How the wildfires burning in Colorado affect our area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are now at least five wildfires burning in Colorado, with the Pine Gulch Fire now the fourth largest in state history.

Thousands of acres are burning, and firefighters have little to no containment.

Not only can you smell smoke and feel it in your eyes, you can also see it. Experts tell 11 NEWS the fires will most likely get worse before they get better.

In addition to Pine Gulch, there’s the Cameron Peak Fire, Grizzly Creek, Williams Fork, and Goose Creek, all active fires burning parts of our state.

“In the past two to three weeks our fire danger has gone up and our activity has gotten pretty extreme,” Lt. Micheal Evers of the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

It’s causing smoke to settle right here in Colorado Springs.

“Usually the mornings and the later evenings are when the smoke is likely going to be the biggest problem,” Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe said. “That’s when the atmosphere settles down a little bit, there is less wind and the smoke has a chance to settle.”

Firefighters say with all the wildfires burning in the state plus a pandemic, resources are already spread thin--which means people need to be extra careful, especially when there is high fire danger in the area. CSFD adds they also have some crews out fighting the blazes already.

At 6am, CSFD Brush 3 was deployed to the #GrizzlyCreekFire located in Glenwood Canyon. 3 CSFD firefighters will be assigned to the fire for up to 2 weeks. They are currently assigned to the Alpha Division at the Glenwood Canyon Resort. Stay safe! #wildfire https://t.co/FTrAXVaFpC pic.twitter.com/JxJigcIfnW — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 12, 2020

“If something does start here, we don’t have the resources to catch it as quick as we possibly can. The city of Colorado Springs, we have all of our normal resources and we are able to handle anything...but as things grow larger its harder to pull those in,” Lt. Evers said.

Even more bad news: because of the hot, dry weather we have been getting, our Chief Meteorologist, Brian Bledsoe says these fires could be burning for while.

“These are big wildfires and they are burning very hot, they are burning very actively, and because we don’t have any big weather change that is going to come through that will give them a lot of rain or cool things down a whole lot...these fires are going to be burning for quite awhile.”

The fire department wants to remind everyone to just be extra careful right now and follow all of the burn restrictions.

All of that "gray on the ground" is beetle killed trees that are like matchsticks. This fire is going to gut a lot of what nature needs gutted...#williamsforkfire #cowx #cofire https://t.co/XUDQmGKDOt — Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) August 15, 2020

