Advertisement

How the wildfires burning in Colorado affect our area

The Grizzly Creek Fire, which is burning in Glenwood Springs.
The Grizzly Creek Fire, which is burning in Glenwood Springs.(U.S. Forest Service)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There are now at least five wildfires burning in Colorado, with the Pine Gulch Fire now the fourth largest in state history.

Thousands of acres are burning, and firefighters have little to no containment.

Not only can you smell smoke and feel it in your eyes, you can also see it. Experts tell 11 NEWS the fires will most likely get worse before they get better.

In addition to Pine Gulch, there’s the Cameron Peak Fire, Grizzly Creek, Williams Fork, and Goose Creek, all active fires burning parts of our state.

“In the past two to three weeks our fire danger has gone up and our activity has gotten pretty extreme,” Lt. Micheal Evers of the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

It’s causing smoke to settle right here in Colorado Springs.

“Usually the mornings and the later evenings are when the smoke is likely going to be the biggest problem,” Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe said. “That’s when the atmosphere settles down a little bit, there is less wind and the smoke has a chance to settle.”

Firefighters say with all the wildfires burning in the state plus a pandemic, resources are already spread thin--which means people need to be extra careful, especially when there is high fire danger in the area. CSFD adds they also have some crews out fighting the blazes already.

“If something does start here, we don’t have the resources to catch it as quick as we possibly can. The city of Colorado Springs, we have all of our normal resources and we are able to handle anything...but as things grow larger its harder to pull those in,” Lt. Evers said.

Even more bad news: because of the hot, dry weather we have been getting, our Chief Meteorologist, Brian Bledsoe says these fires could be burning for while.

“These are big wildfires and they are burning very hot, they are burning very actively, and because we don’t have any big weather change that is going to come through that will give them a lot of rain or cool things down a whole lot...these fires are going to be burning for quite awhile.”

The fire department wants to remind everyone to just be extra careful right now and follow all of the burn restrictions.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Weather watch: possible early closure of COVID-19 site at Citadel

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This is for Saturday- due to possibility of heavy thunderstorms.

Local

1,300 acre wildfire reported in Arapaho National Forest

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This wildfire was first reported Friday afternoon.

Local

Suspected DUI crash on NB I-25 Pueblo; closes roads, hospitalizes 3

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This happened late Saturday night.

Local

WATCH AND LEARN: 11 News Weather Class videos are perfect for remote learning

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KKTV
11 News Weather Class videos.

Latest News

Local

Judge: Colorado mom accused in QAnon kidnapping plot can stand trial

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge says a Colorado woman accused of working with supporters of QAnon to have her son kidnapped from foster care can be put on trial.

Local

Matthews-Vu Medical Group partners with El Paso County Public Health to offer immunization services

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
While COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines around the world, El Paso County Public Health and Matthew-Vu Medical Group have created a special partnership to offer up immunization services with the back-to-school season upon us for other diseases.

Local

Loved ones gather for memorial service to honor Gannon Stauch

Updated: 20 hours ago
Loved ones gathered on Friday to honor and remember the life of Gannon Stauch in a memorial service streamed online.

Local

‘Immediate’ area near Hanging Lake not impacted by wildfire

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An iconic Colorado lake was in the path of a major wildfire burning in the Glenwood Canyon area.

News

WATCH: Tornado touches down in Colorado on Aug. 14

Updated: 22 hours ago
Video and photo courtesy Renee Wilson from Aug. 14. Renee added she doesn't believe anyone was hurt. This was near Towner close to the Kansas border.

Forecast

Cooler This Weekend

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.14.20