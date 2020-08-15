1,300 acre wildfire reported in Arapaho National Forest

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Another wildfire sparked in Colorado this week- officials say the ‘Williams Fork Fire’ has already burned over 1,300 acres in the Arapaho National Forest.

This new wildfire in Grand County already has about 50 firefighters on scene from Summit and Grand Counties.

Saturday morning, officials added this wildfire is “displaying extreme fire behavior as it continues moving east/ northeast toward Church Park”. They add the concern is with the hot, dry and windy conditions expected over the weekend.

Outdoor burning is now strictly prohibited across Grand County.

There will be an evacuation/information center at The Inn at Silvercreek Conference Center at 62927 US Highway 40, Granby, CO 80446. For information call the Sheriff’s recorded info line at 970-725-3852.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.