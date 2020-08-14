Serious crash closes part of Nevada in Colorado Springs Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash involving a cyclist closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway Thursday night.

The crash was reported at about 5:45 p.m. near N. Nevada and Mount View Ln. The intersection is a few blocks south of Austin Bluffs Parkway/Garden of the Gods Road.

As of 6:30 p.m., the northbound side of Nevada was closed. Information on how many people were involved was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

