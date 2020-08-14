‘Pikes Peak Fallen Officer Memorial’ vandalized in COS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rachael Flick’s husband, Micah, died in 2018, the same year the Pikes Peak Fallen Officer Memorial was unveiled. Something already painful enough is now only more devastating because of extensive vandalism to this special memorial.

Just this past week, it was discovered that some of the names on the memorial were chiseled over. CSPD is now investigating this crime.

Flick says destructive actions like this are hurtful and counterproductive. “These men and women gave their lives in services of the community, in service of the citizens of Colorado Springs and El Paso County and Colorado.”

Janet Huffor, a Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Board member, tells 11 News that this damage is severe because a majority of the damage is on the granite base. It is estimated now the repairs could cost upwards of $50,000.

They are accepting donations to fix the damage and they hope to buy more security cameras to help prevent this from happening again. If you’d like to help donate for the repairs, we have a link to their GoFundMe page.

