‘Pikes Peak Fallen Officer Memorial’ vandalized in COS

This memorial was unveiled in 2018.
KKTV
KKTV(KKTV)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rachael Flick’s husband, Micah, died in 2018, the same year the Pikes Peak Fallen Officer Memorial was unveiled. Something already painful enough is now only more devastating because of extensive vandalism to this special memorial.

Just this past week, it was discovered that some of the names on the memorial were chiseled over. CSPD is now investigating this crime.

Flick says destructive actions like this are hurtful and counterproductive. “These men and women gave their lives in services of the community, in service of the citizens of Colorado Springs and El Paso County and Colorado.”

Janet Huffor, a Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Board member, tells 11 News that this damage is severe because a majority of the damage is on the granite base. It is estimated now the repairs could cost upwards of $50,000.

They are accepting donations to fix the damage and they hope to buy more security cameras to help prevent this from happening again. If you’d like to help donate for the repairs, we have a link to their GoFundMe page.

Head to KKTV.com and click on find it.

