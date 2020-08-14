Pet owners beware, skunk tests positive for rabies in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials in Pueblo County believe a rabid skunk came in contact with pets.

A message from the Pueblo Department of Public Health was sent out on Thursday for pet owners in an area east of I-25 and west of Fountain River near the 200 block of Ash. The health department is reminding pet owners to make sure their pet’s rabies vaccines are up to date.

“It is important to vaccinate your pets to protect them from rabies, as it has been found in wild skunks, bats, and other animals throughout Pueblo County,” stated Vicki Carlton, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.?Carlton added, “Wild animals, including skunks are to be left alone and not touched.”

Click here for more information from Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

To avoid exposure to rabies:

-Never touch a skunk or any other wild animal. Healthy skunks and raccoons typically come out in the evening.? If the animals are out in the day, they may be sick.?Children who find wild animals should leave them where they are, do not touch the wild animal, and tell an adult.

-If you are bitten by a skunk or other wild animal, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water then contact both your physician and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

-Make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

For additional information about rabies call 719-583-4307.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.