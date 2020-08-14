Advertisement

New Colorado college students move in, returning students have one month wait

By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 500 new students will move into dorm buildings downtown Colorado Springs by Monday. 

Colorado College split their students into 2 groups arriving about one month apart. Group one, for new students, is moving in this weekend. Group 2, for returning students, comes in late September. 

Melanie Barksdale is a returning student and resident assistant, allowing her to move in sooner than most. “I do feel comfortable about what the college has done,” Barksdale says. " I’m just a little worried about what other people will do, since everyone is coming from different states with different regulations.”

According to Colorado College, 78% of the class of 2024 are from out of state or out of the country. That includes students who choose to take all their classes online, allowing them to do so remotely.

For students who choose to live on campus, the college allows a maximum 2 students in a dorm room. Normally, there are some 3 student rooms. The college says, despite the pandemic, many students didn’t like the suggested idea of only single-person rooms being allowed. 

“Many students said, even when we talked about singles, ‘no, no, I want a roommate.’ And so we want to honor that,” said residential life director Bethany Grubbs. 

All students living on campus are COVID-19 tested when they arrive, and they are not allowed to explore campus beyond their dorm building until their results come back.

Grubbs adds, “We have housing options set aside for isolation rooms for anyone that might test positive.”

Group 2 of the move in process, returning students, can take online classes when semester courses start August 24th in the mean time before they arrive for in-person classes. 

