High school softball season begins amid pandemic in Southern Colorado

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t hamper the start of the CHSAA softball season, with Woodland Park and Pueblo Centennial earning wins on the diamond to open the 2020 season Thursday.

Woodland Park dominated Florence en route to a 17-3 mercy in five innings. Panthers freshman Kinley Cargill hit a home run to center field in the 3rd inning to break open the scoring. Shalee Schoendaller was excellent on the mound for Woodland Park, pitching a complete game in the victory.

Pueblo Centennial also earned their first victory of the young season at Runyon Park against Vista Ridge, 7-0. Junior outfielder Yzavel Barela smacked an RBI triple to open the scoring in the third inning.

After the opening day games, Florence senior Jordan Martinez discussed returning to competition after months of social distancing.

“In the midst of all of the craziness that we have going on, being on the ball field is the one thing that’s normal for us,” Martinez said following Thursday’s loss. “To be able to be on the field, and not have to wear masks, and just play with the girls especially in my senior year, there’s nothing better than that.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.