Deputies looking for man who took thousands of dollars of food from non-profit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies in Fremont County are looking for a man who took off with roughly $2,000 worth of food. It belonged to My Neighbor’s Cupboard in Penrose.

The man was caught by security cameras outside the food bank. He made two trips, once at 1:50 AM and again at 2:30 AM Thursday morning.

He took 48 boxes, food that was about to be delivered to 45 families in Penrose.

My Neighbor’s Cupboard serves those in need, many of whom are seniors and veterans.

Anyone with information should call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department at 719-276-5555.

