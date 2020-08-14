CSPD investigating Chase Bank ATM burglary off Hwy 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CSPD is asking anyone with information on an early morning burglary at a Chase Bank ATM in Colorado Springs to come forward.

At 4:26 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 Block of W. Colorado on a report of an ATM machine tamper alarm.

When police arrived they found an ATM damaged. The money inside was taken out, but at this point the total amount taken has not been provided.

If you have any information or were a witness to this crime- please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

