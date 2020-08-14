COVID-19 outbreak at CSPD Sand Creek Division

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Health has declared a COVID-19 out break at CSPD subdivision.

It was announced in a statement on Friday that 3 employees at the Sand Creek Division of CSPD have tested positive for COVID-19.

“At this point in time, we are thankful those with positive cases appear to be recovering quickly and the spread has been limited to a small section of the department who had very minimal contact with the community,” Lt. James Sokolik said in a statement.

The EPCPH defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases within 14 days.

This is a developing story- check back for updates.

