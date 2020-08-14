Advertisement

Wildfire passes through Colorado’s Hanging Lake area, officials waiting to assess damage

Photo of Hanging Lake in Colorado from KKTV photographer Mike Petkash.
Photo of Hanging Lake in Colorado from KKTV photographer Mike Petkash.(Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - An iconic Colorado lake was in the path of a major wildfire burning in the Glenwood Canyon area.

Hanging Lake Trail was closed this week due to the Grizzly Creek Fire. The U.S. Forest Service confirmed the wildfire passed through the area, but as of 4:45 p.m. on Friday, the damage done isn’t clear. Officials are waiting for the smoke to clear before they can get a good view of the area around the lake.

The fire experienced rapid growth on Thursday and was estimated at about 13,400 acres as of Friday morning. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The smoke also forced the closure of I-70 earlier this week and evacuations in multiple areas.

