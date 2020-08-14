Colorado crews tackle a new wildfire burning in Laramie County, evacuations ordered

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters across Colorado are dealing with dry conditions and several large wildfires. The latest blaze forced evacuations in Larimer County on Thursday.

The Cameron Peak Fire is burning close to Chambers Lake, the area is in the Roosevelt National Forest. As of 5 p.m., the fire was estimated at 500 acres according to the Canyon Lakes Ranger District. Local campgrounds were evacuated voluntarily.

At about 6:15 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff provided a map of an area under mandatory evacuation near Highway 14 and County Road 103. Highway 14 was closed in both directions at that time.

Evacuation information is available at https://t.co/29yOmAyixW



NOCOALERT - https://t.co/aDz3fogYXG — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 14, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.