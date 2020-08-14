Advertisement

4 people hit by vehicle in Colorado Springs, 2 seriously injured

Multiple people were hit by a vehicle in Colorado Springs on 8/13/20 near Hancock and Delta.
Multiple people were hit by a vehicle in Colorado Springs on 8/13/20 near Hancock and Delta.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:15 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating after four people were reportedly hit by a vehicle in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

The crash was called in at about 5: 20 p.m. at the intersection of Delta and Hancock on the southeast side of the city. Two of the people hit were seriously injured. The driver stayed on the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Eastbound Delta was closed for the investigation.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Colorado crews tackle a new wildfire burning in Larimer County, evacuations ordered

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
Firefighters across Colorado are dealing with dry conditions and several large wildfires. The latest blaze forced evacuations in Larimer County on Thursday.

Local

Serious crash closes part of Nevada in Colorado Springs Thursday evening

Updated: 1 hour ago
A serious crash closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway Thursday night.

Local

Bank robbery in Colorado Springs under investigation, suspect at large

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in Colorado Springs were searching for a bank robbery suspect Thursday evening.

Local

Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs on Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police were investigating a possible shooting Thursday afternoon after a man showed up to the hospital.

Latest News

Forecast

One More Day of Intense Heat...

Updated: 7 hours ago
Forecast 8.13.20

Crime

Remains found near Deckers in 1993 identified as 20-year-old from Colorado Springs

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knew Rebecca "Becky" Redecker and who she was hanging around in the summer in 1993 to come forward.

National

AMC to offer 15-cent tickets on first day of reopening

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie.

National

Man allegedly lured into Washington woods to die survives thanks to dog

Updated: 11 hours ago
A Washington man survived for three days after police say his neighbor lured him into the woods and left him for dead over a dishwashing dispute.

News

Testing site at Citadel Mall

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

53-year-old missing from Pueblo assisted living facility

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Pueblo police are calling on the public to help locate a missing man last seen Tuesday night.