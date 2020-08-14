Advertisement

3 charged in Chili’s hostess attack caught on video in La.

Published: Aug. 14, 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three women are behind bars, facing battery charges after viral video captured an alleged attack on a hostess at Chili’s.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a large group of women arrived at Chili’s on Constitution Avenue on Aug. 9 requesting to dine at the same table. Kelsy Wallace, a 17-year-old hostess at the restaurant, told the group only six people are allowed at a table at a time due to social distancing requirements.

Police say Wallace was then physically assaulted by multiple women. The incident was captured on camera and widely circulated.

Tammy is facing aggravated second-degree battery charges. The other two women are facing charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

