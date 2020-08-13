Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs on Thursday

This is an 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating a possible shooting Thursday afternoon after a man showed up to the hospital.

Officers closed off an area near Platte Avenue and Swope Avenue at about 4 p.m. According to a Tweet from the police, there was a report of shots fired in the area.

11 News confirmed with authorities that they believe a man who showed up to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound is possibly tied to the incident on Platte.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

