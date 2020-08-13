Remains found near Deckers in 1993 identified as 20-year-old from Colorado Springs

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement now knows the identity of remains found in a Colorado forest 27 years ago.

In June 1993, deputies responded to Pike San Isabel National Forest between Woodland Park and Deckers after a body was discovered at a makeshift campsite. Deputies located the remains of a woman but could not identify her.

Until last month.

“In July 2020, our cold case detective received information that finally led to the identification of the remains -- a reported missing woman who spent most of her young life in and around Colorado Springs,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rebecca “Becky” Redecker, who attended high school in Manitou Springs from 1985-88 before transferring to Coronado High School in 1989.

With a new lead for the first time in nearly three decades, the sheriff’s office said they are actively working the death investigation. They are now asking anyone who knew Redecker and who she may have been around in the summer of 93 to come forward.

“I cannot stress enough that if you knew anyone, or you knew Becky, or you had anything connected in Becky’s life, please call our office, and help us identify the suspect, or suspects that were responsible for her death, and leaving her body, in the National Forest, without a name for all these years,” said Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock.

Redecker’s cause of death remains undetermined.

Watch the full press conference below:

WATCH: Douglas County Sheriff's Office gives an update on a 1993 cold case. The body has reportedly been identified as a 20-year-old who spent most of her life in Colorado Springs. Posted by KKTV 11 News on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.