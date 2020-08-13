Advertisement

Missing 3-year-old from Louisiana found in Colorado Springs

(AP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A missing child from Louisiana was found at a home in Colorado Springs.

Police were alerted Wednesday evening that the 3-year-old girl was in an apartment complex off of Astrozon and Chelton. She was believed to have been kidnapped by a non-custodial parent, and her aunt lived in the apartment.

Officers went to the complex and spoke with the aunt, who was reportedly reluctant to allow police into her home.

“[She] said she would look around, as she had just gotten home from work,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

After then telling officers the child and parent weren’t there, police said the aunt “had a change of heart” and let the officers inside. The parent was arrested and the 3-year-old child was taken into the custody of Department of Human Services. Police said she will be reunited with her rightful guardians in Louisiana in the coming days.

“Officers did an outstanding job speaking with the aunt which lead to the recovery and safe return of the child,” the lieutenant wrote on the blotter.

