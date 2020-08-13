COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you got tested for COVID-19 at the Citadel Mall, you might need to get retested.

State officials say if you got tested on opening day on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, you need to go back to the site to get retested. That includes more than 300 samples.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment conducted a site inspection at the Citadel Mall Wednesday saying the, “El Paso County Public Health alerted the state of possible temperature control inconsistencies of testing samples.”

The state provided guidance on a series of quick corrections to ensure effective operating procedures. Officials say they have full confidence in the site procedures moving forward.

Mako Medical, who runs the testing site, is currently testing the samples to determine if temperature impacted the quality of the samples.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials are inviting everyone who was tested Tuesday to return to the Citadel Mall Site for retesting. Individuals who were tested on Tuesday will be contacted directly via telephone. In addition, the state will field their phone calls starting Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at 303-256-2881 should they have questions.

