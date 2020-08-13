Advertisement

If you got tested for COVID-19 at the Citadel Mall, you might need to get retested

MGN
MGN(MGN U.S. Army / Miguel Pena)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:40 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you got tested for COVID-19 at the Citadel Mall, you might need to get retested.

State officials say if you got tested on opening day on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, you need to go back to the site to get retested. That includes more than 300 samples.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment conducted a site inspection at the Citadel Mall Wednesday saying the, “El Paso County Public Health alerted the state of possible temperature control inconsistencies of testing samples.”

The state provided guidance on a series of quick corrections to ensure effective operating procedures. Officials say they have full confidence in the site procedures moving forward.

Mako Medical, who runs the testing site, is currently testing the samples to determine if temperature impacted the quality of the samples.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials are inviting everyone who was tested Tuesday to return to the Citadel Mall Site for retesting. Individuals who were tested on Tuesday will be contacted directly via telephone. In addition, the state will field their phone calls starting Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at 303-256-2881 should they have questions.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More Heat in Store This Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 8.12.20

News

Colorado Springs woman says KKTV skin check event saved her life

Updated: 5 hours ago
A local woman who showed up to our recent skin check drive-thru says that event saved her life. When she heard Dianne Derby's story about her recent melanoma diagnosis she decided to get in line with hundreds of you who showed up, too.

Local

Colorado Springs woman says KKTV skin check event saved her life

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dianne Derby
A local woman who showed up to our recent skin check drive-thru says that event saved her life. When she heard Dianne Derby's story about her recent melanoma diagnosis she decided to get in line with hundreds of you who showed up, too.

Local

Colorado Springs using laser technology to improve roads

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Colorado Springs using laser technology to improve roads

Latest News

Local

Colorado governor expected to extend Colorado’s mask mandate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
11 News confirmed with the Office of Gov. Jared Polis that Colorado’s current mask mandate is expected to be extended.

Local

Colorado Springs Firefighters help battle Grizzly Creek Fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
What's Trending from 8/12/20: Pic of the Day, Mask of the Day and firefighters from Colorado Springs helping battle the Grizzly Creek Fire.

Local

Presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen rally scheduled in Colorado

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Voters can expect to see more than just two names on the ballot for president.

Local

WATCH: CDOT admits mistake in replacing Pearl Harbor survivor sign with smaller version

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Colorado Department of Transportation said it's making new signs to replace ones that were mistakenly taken down during a sign replacement project.

Local

New COVID-19 guidance released for parents and teachers in Colorado as students head back to school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By CDPHE Release
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released updated guidance for detecting, reporting, and responding to cases and outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools and child care settings.

Local

WATCH: Suspected DUI driver smashes into Colorado police cruiser, close call for tow truck driver standing feet away

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A jaw-dropping video shows the moment a suspected DUI driver slammed into the back of a Colorado police officer’s cruiser early Sunday morning, with a tow truck driver just standing just feet away. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the heart-stopping crash.