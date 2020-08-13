Advertisement

Funeral home delivered wrong body in casket to memorial, Houston family says

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) - A Texas family is heartbroken and outraged after they say a funeral home delivered the wrong body to their loved one’s memorial service.

Doctors diagnosed Natividad ‘Nati’ Cordova with pancreatic cancer in May. The father, grandfather and great-grandfather spent his last two weeks at home with family.

“For us to say our last goodbyes to our father, it was supposed to be perfect because he gave us all. So, we wanted to give him everything – perfect,” said Cordova’s daughter, Susana Montelongo.

Natividad "Nati" Cordova, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died after a fight against pancreatic cancer. His family wanted his funeral to be perfect but says the funeral home brought a stranger's body in his casket.
Natividad "Nati" Cordova, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died after a fight against pancreatic cancer. His family wanted his funeral to be perfect but says the funeral home brought a stranger's body in his casket.(Source: Cordova Family/KPRC/CNN)

On the day of the funeral, immediate family members only gathered for a special but socially distanced service.

The casket from Santana Funeral Directors in Houston was late, but that wasn’t a big deal until Maria Vasquez, Cordova’s daughter, opened it and found a stranger inside, wearing her father’s special Mexico soccer jersey.

“Then, you go up to the casket to just tell him ‘I love you’ before anybody comes in, and you’re touching the wrong person with your dad’s clothes. It’s not OK,” Vasquez said. “They ruined everything. We didn’t even get an ‘I’m sorry’ from the guys who brought the body in. Nobody was there. The director literally rushed out, left us there.”

Cordova’s son, Natividad Cordova Jr., went with Santana employees to find his father’s body. Close to two hours later, the correct body arrived, but the family says it was not prepared for a service.

“It was just horrible, like we were living in a nightmare movie. It was just very traumatic to us and to our family,” Montelongo said. “Instead of having good memories and a perfect funeral for our father because he deserved the best, we are having a nightmare.”

The family says the funeral home refunded their money, but they plan on filing a lawsuit. They say they wish employees would have shown some remorse over the mix-up on the day of the funeral.

Copyright 2020 KPRC, Cordova Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Birx says college football players can get back on the field if they’re ‘ultra careful’

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Birx shares what she told Louisiana State University football coach Ed Orgeron.

National

'They ruined everything': Family plans to sue after Houston funeral home mixes up bodies

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
The family says on the day of the funeral, they opened the casket and found a stranger inside, wearing their loved one's special Mexico soccer jersey.

News

Colorado Springs woman says KKTV skin check event saved her life

Updated: 1 hour ago
A local woman who showed up to our recent skin check drive-thru says that event saved her life. When she heard Dianne Derby's story about her recent melanoma diagnosis she decided to get in line with hundreds of you who showed up, too.

National

Birx’s message to schools: Everybody should be wearing a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Local

Colorado Springs woman says KKTV skin check event saved her life

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dianne Derby
A local woman who showed up to our recent skin check drive-thru says that event saved her life. When she heard Dianne Derby's story about her recent melanoma diagnosis she decided to get in line with hundreds of you who showed up, too.

Local

Colorado Springs using laser technology to improve roads

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Colorado Springs using laser technology to improve roads

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

Local

Colorado governor expected to extend Colorado’s mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
11 News confirmed with the Office of Gov. Jared Polis that Colorado’s current mask mandate is expected to be extended.

National

UPDATE: Police have man in custody after 5-year-old fatally shot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested by Wilson police and the U.S. Marshals’ Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.