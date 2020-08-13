Colorado Springs using laser technology to improve roads

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs is using new technology for road improvement.

The city introduced a car that will cover over 1900 miles in Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Fountain.

The car uses lasers to detect problem areas, like cracks and potholes.

“It’s detecting what types of distress for example potholes surface swear in various types of cracking it is calculating the severity of each stress and in the overall area of stress,” said Andy Richter, the city’s GIS Supervisor.

The car will collect data for eight weeks, and those statistics will be ready in three months.

