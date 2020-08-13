Colorado governor expected to extend Colorado’s mask mandate

DENVER (KKTV) - 11 News confirmed with the Office of Gov. Jared Polis that Colorado’s current mask mandate is expected to be extended.

Click here for a list of frequently asked questions on the mandate.

The current mask mandate is scheduled to expire this week. 11 News reached out to the governor’s office Tuesday night to see if it was going to be extended. On Wednesday, Shelby Wieman with the governor’s office said, “we anticipate the Governor will extend the mask mandate.”

Details on how long the extension is expected to be were not available. As of Wednesday at 7:25 p.m., a formal announcement had not been made.

The original mandate went into effect at midnight on July 16 and was in effect for 30 days.

FAST FACTS FROM THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE ON THE MANDATE:

The order requires people in Colorado who are 11 years and older to wear a covering over their noses and mouths:

When entering or moving within any public indoor space.

While using or waiting to use public (buses, light-rail) or non-personal (taxis, car services, ride-shares) transportation services.

People who do not have to wear a mask include:

People who are 10 years old and younger.

People who cannot medically tolerate a face covering.

Children ages 2 and under should NOT wear masks or cloth face coverings.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.