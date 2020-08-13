Advertisement

Body camera footage shows Calif. officer rescue disabled man from oncoming train

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Calif. (AP) — A police officer in California pulled a man from a wheelchair that was stuck on railroad tracks seconds before the train came past, in a dramatic rescue caught on the officer’s body camera.

The Lodi Police Department says Officer Erika Urrea was patrolling Wednesday near the tracks when she saw the man and the railroad crossing arms starting to come down.

Unable to move the wheelchair, Urrea is seen dragging the man from it seconds before the train barrels through, striking the wheelchair and the man’s leg.

The 66-year-old man is at a hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

UAE to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

National Politics

Israel, UAE reach "historic" peace agreement

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a "historic" peace agreement

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump delivers COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The figures show that the crisis continues to throw people out of work just as the expiration of an extra $600 a week in federal jobless benefits has deepened the hardship for many — and posed another threat to the U.S. economy.

National

President Trump briefing on COVID-19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
President Trump is scheduled to deliver a briefing on COVID-19

Coronavirus

Biden calls for mask mandate

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden says masks should be mandatory in every state for at least the next three months.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

National

CDC issues coronavirus warning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The CDC Director has a strong warning for Americans regarding COVID-19.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer saves man stuck on railroad track

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Lodi police officer Erica Urrea just happened to see a man in a wheelchair who was stuck on some train tracks. She was able to pull him out of his chair just in the nick of time.

National Politics

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.