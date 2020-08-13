Bank robbery in Colorado Springs under investigation, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were searching for a bank robbery suspect Thursday evening.

The robbery happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the ENT Credit Union near N. Wahsatch Avenue and E. Jackson Street. The credit union is across the street from Penrose Hospital. Last time this article was updated, police could not confirm if the suspect was armed or not. There were no reported injuries in the robbery and the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. A suspect description was not immediately available.

If anyone has information on this robbery that can help police, they are asked to call 719-444-7000.

