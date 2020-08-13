Advertisement

Bank robbery in Colorado Springs under investigation, suspect at large

ENT Credit Union bank robbery in Colorado Springs 8/13/20.
ENT Credit Union bank robbery in Colorado Springs 8/13/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were searching for a bank robbery suspect Thursday evening.

The robbery happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the ENT Credit Union near N. Wahsatch Avenue and E. Jackson Street. The credit union is across the street from Penrose Hospital. Last time this article was updated, police could not confirm if the suspect was armed or not. There were no reported injuries in the robbery and the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. A suspect description was not immediately available.

If anyone has information on this robbery that can help police, they are asked to call 719-444-7000.

