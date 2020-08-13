All-girl quintuplets born at Odessa Regional Medical Center

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Five baby girls were welcomed to the world in Odessa on Thursday.

Heather and Priscilla Rodgriguez are now the proud parents of Hadley, Reagan, Zariah, Zylah and Jocely - a set of quintuplets.

The babies were delivered via C-Section by Dr. Leela S. Pill, MD, FACOG at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

The hospital says that all five of the babies are doing well at its neonatal intensive care unit where they will stay until they are ready for discharge.

With the quintuplets, the Rodriguez family is now a party of eight. They also have a 3-year-old daughter.

“I knew I wanted kids – but I don’t think I ever imagined six,” said Rodriguez. “It’s going to be a lot of bows, a lot of pink and a lot of princesses.”

ORMC says that Heather and her partner Priscilla underwent intrauterine insemination. They planned for four babies only to find out there was a fifth.

“Giving birth to a set of five babies is very rare,” said Pill. “It is my honor and privilege as well as an immense responsibility on my shoulders to oversee such a very high-risk pregnancy.”

