53-year-old missing from Pueblo assisted living facility

Jerry Wooddall, 53
Jerry Wooddall, 53(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:19 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are calling on the public to help locate a missing man last seen Tuesday night.

Jerry Wooddall, 53, has mental health issues and lives in an assisted living facility on Oakshire Lane. He was last seen at 10 p.m. He’s originally from Walsenburg and police say he may be trying to return there. Wooddall suffers from cognitive impairment, and law enforcement say he may be a danger to himself.

Wooddall is described as a 5-foot-7, 180-pound white man with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

