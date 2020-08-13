Advertisement

3 quick 3rd Period Goals, Avs take Game 1

Avalanche score 3 third-period goals to beat Coyotes 3-0
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:11 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (KKTV) - Nazem Kadri and J.T. Compher scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Colorado dominated the Coyotes through the first two periods, outshooting them 29-7, yet couldn’t get anything past Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper. Grubauer made the saves when he had to for his second career playoff shutout and Kadri broke a scoreless tie by punching in a rebound on a power play with 7 minutes left.

