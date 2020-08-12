World’s last Blockbuster store offers Airbnb experience

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ/CNN) - Blockbuster video rental stores were a 90s staple, but every location in the world has since shut down – except one. That iconic Oregon store is temporarily being turned into an Airbnb listing.

During a time when many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is defying the odds. The store is going up as an Airbnb listing for a limited time as a show of thanks to the community for supporting the store during times of uncertainty.

Store manager Sandi Harding, who has operated the location since 2004, says she hopes this will give families the chance to reconnect during a time when COVID-19 has changed so much.

“What more fun way to do that than to come in and experience a night in Blockbuster - have a sleepover, have the old big console television, the VCR, the popcorn, the whole experience,” Harding said. “If you close your eyes and think about the 90s, that’s what the room is going to look like.”

Starting Monday, Aug. 17, residents of Deschutes County can book a one-night reservation to stay at the Blockbuster on Sept. 18, 19 or 20. Only four guests from the same household are allowed per night.

However, the cost of the stay is a mere $4.

“It’s only a penny more than what we would normally charge for a three-night rental or a brand new release,” Harding said. “The whole point again is to give back and to be able to come and experience that. It’s not meant to cost a lot of money.”

Harding says the store will follow local and state COVID-19 safety guidelines, and security will be present each night to ensure safety of the guests and the store.

