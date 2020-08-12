‘We’re going to make that situation right’: CDOT admits mistake in replacing Pearl Harbor survivor sign with smaller version

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People who have driven over the Interstate 25 Cimarron Bridge in Colorado Springs have probably seen the memorial signs for Lt. James “Jim” Downing.

The large, green signs were put up in honor of the Pearl Harbor veteran in October 2017.

Recently, the Colorado Department of Transportation completed a months-long project to replace more than 350 signs along the interstate in Colorado Springs. In the process, Downing’s signs were moved and replaced with smaller, brown ones.

Brett Clark, Downing’s right hand man, was surprised when he first noticed the change.

“Whenever I would see the sign, I, just in my car, would give a salute to Jim,” he said. “I went to do that salute and I’m like, ‘The sign’s gone! Like, Oh my gosh! Where’d the sign go?’”

CDOT admitted to 11 News that it was a mistake to make the signs smaller and brown.

“It’s an unfortunate miscommunication. Something that can easily be rectified,” said Michelle Peulen, CDOT’s communications manager for the southeast region. “So we’re in the process of fixing the situation.”

Peulen said CDOT is making new, larger signs, and it would take about a month to finish the signs and replace them along the interstate. She said the total cost for the brown signs and new green ones would be under $1,000.

“Mistakes happen, and we will do what we can to correct this one,” Peulen said.

As part of CDOT’s sign replacement project, Downing’s signs also moved locations to make room for the eventual widening of the interstate. Clark said he likes the new spot better than where the signs were originally installed.

“It was actually on the bridge,” he said. “The previous sign seemed like it was almost half a mile back before you ever came to the bridge.”

Even though the bridge bears Downing’s name, Clark said it has a deeper meaning.

“When I think of Jim, I think of a servant,” he said. “It was an honor to have the bridge named after him … but he really accepted the honor on behalf of all the veterans.”

