WATCH: Suspected DUI driver smashes into Colorado police cruiser, close call for tow truck driver standing feet away

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A jaw-dropping video shows the moment a suspected DUI driver slammed into the back of a Colorado police officer’s cruiser early Sunday morning, with a tow truck driver just standing just feet away. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the heart-stopping crash that was too close for comfort.

At about 1:52 in the morning, Wheat Ridge Police were investigating a crash on 38th Avenue close to Pierce Street. The neighborhood is east of Wadsworth and a few blocks south from I-70. A patrol car was parked behind a tow truck as a car was being loaded. Body camera footage from an officer standing about 30 yards away shows the moment a pickup truck, traveling at a high rate of speed according to investigators, took out the patrol car. No officers were in the car at the time of the crash.

“You can see the pickup narrowly miss the tow truck driver who is standing in the intersection as it hits the patrol car; however, he escaped injury as well,” Public Information Officer Sara Spaulding wrote in a release.

The driver of the car from the first crash was standing on the sidewalk. The driver from the first crash did sustain minor injuries tied to the crash involving the speeding pickup truck. The suspected DUI driver was identified as Matthew Paul. Paul had minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, an arrest had not been made, but charges are expected.

Spaulding added she believes the video may be a good example of the dangers officers face as they perform their duties. It’s also an important reminder not only to move over for emergency vehicles but to also be aware of where you are standing during a crash investigation or if you need to get out of a disabled vehicle on the roadway.

