Springs teachers say they’re prepared for whatever the new school year brings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With the coronavirus pandemic far from over, remote learning may be the safest option right now for many families.

But e-learning isn’t without its challenges.

When schools abruptly had to move to an online learning system last spring, it was uncharted waters for teachers across the country.

“I felt like everything was just kind of tossed together and it really was,” said Oak Creek Elementary School teacher Emily Rikli.

Seemingly overnight, teachers like Rikli found themselves moving from the traditional classroom to a fully online teaching environment.

But now, five months into the pandemic that has upturned American life, Harrison School District 2 -- where Rikli teaches -- and other districts nationwide have a better idea of how to navigate e-learning.

In D-2, it means getting creative and investing in a lot of new technology, including a smart TV.

“We have this really cool giant TV and speaker system where all the e-learners will come up on the screen,” Rikli explained. “They’ll be right there streaming from home, so they get to see exactly what everyone in the classroom is seeing.”

One TV, representing nearly a whole classroom of students. The new technology is geared toward making sure kids really focus on their education.

“If someone’s fidgeting, tapping a pencil, and it’ll focus on the speaker’s voice, whether the speaker is the teacher or whether the speaker is another student. It’ll kind of eliminate the background noise,” Rikli said.

Every student in District 2 will be given a laptop and access to the internet if they need it.

Many teachers have said after months of brainstorming and a lot of training, this time they’re ready to go to e-learning -- even if it ended up being for the rest of the year.

“We just keep going. There’s no break, no panic, we just, ‘Alright, now I see you on my computer screen instead of seeing you in person.‘”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.