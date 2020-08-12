Advertisement

Pueblo woman pleads not guilty to involvement in mother-in-law’s murder

Melanie Cuevas mugshot
Melanie Cuevas mugshot(Pueblo Police Department)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman arrested in connection to a disturbing murder case pleaded not guilty, where her mother-in-law’s body was found inside a suitcase, in a dumpster.

Mary Cuevas-Garcia’s body was found in a car wash dumpster in October. Her son, 36-year-old Anthony Cuevas, was arrested for her murder. He allegedly dismembered his mother’s body, and stuffed part of it in a suitcase found on Pueblo’s west side. The rest of her body was found in March near the Arkansas River.

In April, his wife, 36-year-old Melanie, was also arrested for Accessory to First Degree Murder.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner confirmed to 11 News Melanie Cuevas recently pleaded not guilty to her involvement in the murder. Both Melanie and Anthony Cuevas are scheduled to appear in court in August.

