Woman dead after officer-involved shooting; investigation underway in Pueblo

Pueblo Officer-involved shooting under investigation.
Pueblo Officer-involved shooting under investigation.(Melissa Henry)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:31 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer-involved shooting in Pueblo is under investigation after officers shot and killed a suspect in a home invasion.

The Pueblo Police Department got a call of an in-progress home invasion just after 10 pm. Tuesday night. The caller told police that a woman with a gun entered the home in the 2000 block of W. 15th Street and was threatening people inside.

When officers arrived, everyone had escaped the home, except for an elderly man. Police say a short time later, the armed suspect left the home and was confronted by officers. The officers ordered the suspect to drop her gun, but she refused.

The officers shot the suspect and she died at the scene. She has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Three officers reportedly fired their weapons in the shooting. The officers will now be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

If anyone has information about the shooting call Detective Amy Lile at (719) 924-3064. To remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867).

